‘It’s definitely been really different’ -- Fans limited at Michigan school sports events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school basketball games used to be a place for students to socialize and cheer on their team, but now the only students allowed to sit in the stands are the other athletes.

This is because many school districts have implemented a COVID mandate that limits crowds. Some schools only allow two family members per player.

“It’s definitely been really different,” said senior Claire Groenewoud. “We’ve had to create a lot of the energy ourselves instead of getting it from the fans.”

As a senior on the varsity team at Holt High School, Groenewoud has helped lead the team to a 4-0 start, beating teams by an average of 30 points.

While she’s been on her a-game, she knows from experience COVID doesn’t care how important you are to the team, so following safety guidelines is key.

“I mean, I did catch the bug before winter break,” Groenewoud said. “I had been wearing my mask and being safe about it and got vaccinated, but everyone has a chance of getting it at some point.”

“I mean, obviously, some people are a little upset because we can only have so many people,” said Holt coach Tori Brooks. “I just said, ‘Hey, don’t let it get you down. Let’s get through it and have a good season.’”

To ensure her players aren’t forced to stay away -- like many of their fans -- Brooks is encouraging her players to be smart off the court.

“Just be smart about who you’re hanging out with,” Brooks said. “If you do have symptoms and you’re not feeling good, make sure you’re telling somebody. That’s really all you can do.”

For the seniors on this team, they’ve been playing through different protocols since their sophomore year.

“The time I had to have my friends, really was like my sophomore year. I wish my friends could be here to watch me play my senior year,” Groenewoud said. “My parents get to be here, but, obviously, it would be better if we could have more fans in the stands.”

While school districts -- like Holt and East Lansing -- are able to have at least two family members per player, the Lansing School District has restricted anybody from attending.

