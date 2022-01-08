Advertisement

Ingham County circuit, probate courts suspend jury trials

As of Jan. 7, 2022, Ingham County has 39,741 confirmed cases of coronavirus.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the record-breaking COVID numbers in Michigan, Ingham County has suspended jury trials for at least five weeks.

According to officials with the county, all jury trials in Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court and Probate Court are suspended until at least Feb. 14, 2022. Officials cite the high rates of local COVID positivity, new cases, and hospitalization as well as concerns with having jurors, parties, attorneys and court staff congregate for jury trials as reasons for the hiatus.

According to Ingham County Health Department data, COVID hospitalizations have risen significantly since the summer; over the last month-and-a-half, more than 100 local hospital beds daily have been occupied by those with COVID infections.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Ingham County has a positivity rate of more than 30% and has an average of more than 1,000 new cases per day, per 100,000 in population.

