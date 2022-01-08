Hours long standoff on Pleasant Grove ends in arrest, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An hours long standoff in Lansing has ended with an arrest, according to Lansing Police.

According to police, officers responded to Pleasant Grove Rd. near Jolly Rd. for numerous reports of gunshots around 4:47 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact, however, they were met with a 42-year-old Lansing man who pointed a gun at officers.

Officers then commanded the man to drop his gun, however, he did not listen to officer commands and went inside the home, where he fired the gun out the doors and windows many times. Initial officers attempted communication, but it was not productive.

The Lansing Police START Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called into assist. After many hours the accused finally accepted calls from negotiators. Ingham County Special Response Team responded also to assist Lansing Police. The START team dispensed CS gas into the residence. At approximately 3:40 p.m. the subject surrendered to police.

He will be lodged at the LPD jail pending various felony charges.

