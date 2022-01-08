Game of the Week: East Lansing girls break DeWitt’s 7-game win streak

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two of the best met Friday evening as the East Lansing girls hosted unbeaten DeWitt.

East Lansing faced much adversity this past week with head coach Rob Smith out due to COVID-19, having a player down, and having to face a undefeated DeWitt team, the Trojans 49-44 win was bittersweet and one filled with a lot of emotion.

“I’m happy. I’m very happy, I’m very happy for the team, I’m very happy for the staff.....it’s good,” said East Lansing Assistant Coach Marcus Wourman.

A few tears were shed from Wourman. It’s his third year with the program and his first time stepping in as head coach.

“Our assistant coaches are so amazing and I mean like the transition was seamless and they’ve done such a good job,” senior guard Soraya Timms said. “We know what he (Rob Smith) would expect, so our standards didn’t drop, our practices didn’t change.”

To keep that mentality strong and knock down DeWitt’s seven-game win streak with everything they’ve been through, it goes to show the strength the Trojans carry.

“We got a team. we have a staff, we have a team. So that’s what this is all about,” Wourman said. “It’s not about one person it’s about the team picking up each other and keep pushing forward.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.