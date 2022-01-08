Fowlerville extends win streak to 4

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators extended their win streak to four games with a 61-46 win over Mason.

Brendan Ray scored a career high 23 points, and the Gladiators outscored Mason by 10 in the 4th quarter. Greg Wilkinson added 16 points.

The Gladiators play Eaton Rapids next, while the Bulldogs take on Williamston.

