‘We have to do something’ -- Michigan parents split over in-person, online education plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is going back to in-person learning Monday.

The district had a week of virtual education as a precaution due to COVID numbers. Some parents are concerned it won’t be long until the students are learning remotely again.

When it comes to virtual learning, it’s more than just keeping children at home to do their work. In many cases, parents have to take time off from work, the districts have to assign Chromebooks, lunch pick-ups have to be coordinated -- just to name a few.

Parents are torn on the decision.

“I don’t think they’re getting the education they need,” said Lynnette Caldwell.

After a year of online education, Caldwell’s children fell behind. As COVID cases continue to rise, she’s concerned remote learning could once again become another long-term option.

“My 15-year-old, she’s got credits she’s got to make up because she didn’t pass all of her classes,” Caldwell said. “She still moved onto the next grade, but she’s got to play catch-up.”

After announcing school would go back to face-to-face education, Lansing School District superintendent Ben Shuldiner said the reason for the pause was because the virus wasn’t just impacting students, but staff, and with the district suffering from a teacher shortage, it was a recipe for disaster.

Not everyone feels like moving to virtual learning is a bad thing. Kelly Stalhood said she thinks the schools need to take a break for a little while.

“I think it would be wise to shut down the schools for a little while,” Stalhood said. “Just so that way, this can get under control and the schools can do a deep clean.”

With two children on the autism spectrum, she said she’s worried for their physical and mental wellbeing with the virus being so prevalent in schools.

“It’s hitting a lot of us,” Stalhood said. “We need to do something. We need to do our part.”

Many school districts -- like Lansing -- have equipped their buildings with air filters and state-of-the-art sanitizing machines for the classrooms.

The Lansing School Board president said she feels comfortable bringing students back to the classroom.

