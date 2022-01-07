VIDEO: Michigan State Police pull suicidal man from path of semi truck on freeway

LA SALLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers pulled a 22-year-old man from the path of a semi truck on northbound I-75.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Dec. 27. Dashboard camera footage captured the trooper pull the man from the far-left lane to safety on the right shoulder.

Video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Related: Sheriff’s deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

More information can be found on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.