VIDEO: Michigan State Police pull suicidal man from path of semi truck on freeway

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA SALLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers pulled a 22-year-old man from the path of a semi truck on northbound I-75.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Dec. 27. Dashboard camera footage captured the trooper pull the man from the far-left lane to safety on the right shoulder.

Video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

More information can be found on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website here.

