Suit against Whitmer, Benson thrown out by Michigan judge

The Michigan Republican Party plans to appeal.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.(Michigan.gov)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Republican Party plans to appeal a judge’s decision to throw out a fundraising lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The issue is a state rule allowing candidates to raise unlimited sums of money when facing a recall.

Gov. Whitmer has faced several of them and used that to raise money from people who exceeded the $7,150 cap on donations. Those donors gave around $4 million.

The Republican Party says that is unfair because its candidates must fundraise within the limits. The judge disagreed, saying donors could have given unlimited amounts to the recall campaigns.

More from WILX:

