Suit against Whitmer, Benson thrown out by Michigan judge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Republican Party plans to appeal a judge’s decision to throw out a fundraising lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The issue is a state rule allowing candidates to raise unlimited sums of money when facing a recall.

Gov. Whitmer has faced several of them and used that to raise money from people who exceeded the $7,150 cap on donations. Those donors gave around $4 million.

The Republican Party says that is unfair because its candidates must fundraise within the limits. The judge disagreed, saying donors could have given unlimited amounts to the recall campaigns.

