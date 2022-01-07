Advertisement

Report: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is reportedly investigating sexual abuse allegations against former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The Detroit News reported a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police. The complaint came from a 27-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was a 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield was employed at.

The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

