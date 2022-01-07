Report: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is reportedly investigating sexual abuse allegations against former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The Detroit News reported a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police. The complaint came from a 27-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was a 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield was employed at.

The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.

Related: Chatfield resigns as CEO of Southwest Michigan First less than two weeks after being appointed

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.