Oakland Hills Lands Two Women’s Tournaments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Golf Association has approved two women’s championship events for the Oakland Hills Country Club in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham. The 2031 and 2042 U. S. Women’s Open tournaments will be played on the newly renovated South course which reopened last summer. Oakland Hills still hopes to land the 2028 men’s U. S. Open tournament. The USGA also handed the 2027 U. S. women’s open tournament to the Inverness Club in Toledo.

