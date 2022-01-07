Morning Stories -- Jan. 7, 2022: Michigan parents split over education plans, lawsuit filed to block remote education, woman in restaurant struck by SUV, keeping your pet safe from the cold

‘We have to do something’ -- Michigan parents split over in-person, online education plans

When it comes to virtual learning, it’s more than just keeping children at home to do their work. In many cases, parents have to take time off from work, the districts have to assign Chromebooks, lunch pick-ups have to be coordinated -- just to name a few.

Lawsuit filed to block Michigan schools from going virtual

A group representing students with special needs is suing to stop schools from going remote any more.

The Brain Injury Rights Group allege it’s unfair to the children.

Video: Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Your Health: A pill to cure the effects of aging

According to research from Duke, your strength, balance, and endurance starts to decline in your 50′s. Cognitive decline can start as early as 45. Even though these are normal signs of aging, is there a way you can prevent these side effects from happening? One researcher believes a missing supplement may be the key to healthy aging.

Beaumont: Health care is at a breaking point

Beaumont Health, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, is reporting a staggering 40% increase in COVID-19 patients over the past week.

Ingham County reminds pet owners of winter rules

Ingham County Animal Control wants to remind you to take care of your dogs in this dangerous weather.

One year later, Michigan senators reflect on U.S Capitol riot

As thousands violently converged on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Gary Peters was inside, on the Senate floor, working to certify the 2020 election results.

