Michigan receives historic $384.7 million for home energy assistance, and you may qualify

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the nation endures the second winter of the pandemic, those living in cold states have more to worry about than coronavirus alone. Some households in Mid-Michigan are not able to pay to keep their heat on. However, federal relief may change the outlook for some.

Michigan has just received $384.7 million in federal funding to assist residents who are in danger of having their heat shut off. The money will go to fund the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP helps pay home energy bills for those who qualify. To be eligible for the benefit program, a person must be a resident of Michigan and must need financial assistance with home energy costs. A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, TANF, automatically meets the eligibility requirement.

Household Size Maximum Income Level (Per Year) 1 $19,320 2 $26,130 3 $32,940 4 $39,750 5 $46,560 6 $53,370 7 $60,180 8 $66,990

Maximum income per household to receive LIHEAP funding. For households with more than eight people, add $6,810 per additional person. Always check with the appropriate managing agency to ensure the most accurate guidelines.

The additional funding is part of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. The bill was intended to speed up the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including both the economic and health effects.

To sign up for the program, click on your county IN THIS LINK and use the information provided to contact your local health department.

