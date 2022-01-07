Advertisement

Man wanted in Tennessee on sexual assault warrants arrested in Michigan

Larry J. Rayford
Larry J. Rayford(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers were able to track down and arrest a Tennessee man in Western Michigan.

Related: Michigan State Police K9 tracks man for nearly 4 miles after fleeing traffic stop

According to authorities, officers with Michigan State Police were alerted that Larry J. Rayford was in Michigan. Police said Rayford, a 43-year-old man from Tennessee, had an eight-count felony warrant for rape and aggravated statutory rape.

Police said they developed a potential location for Rayford’s whereabouts and just before 8 a.m., Dec. 22, he was located and arrested at an address in Holland.

Police said a K-9 unit assisted in the arrest.

More: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

