Liu Out of Figure Skating Championships

(WVLT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two-time champion Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19. The positive test came less than a day after she finished third in the short program to put herself in position to make the Olympic team. The 16-year-old Liu is at least the fourth competitor to test positive for the virus in the run-up and during nationals. Liu is planning to petition U.S. Figure Skating for one of the spots on the Olympic team based on her overall body of work.

