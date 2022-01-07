Learn more about the new LCC connect programming from Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are some exciting things happening at Lansing Community College. They’re getting ready to launch new programming called LCC Connect. The new programming will offer hours of original programming and will be hosted by faculty, staff and community members and will explore LCC’s work in the community, important topics in higher education, and their vision for the future.

LCC Connect launches on Saturday, January 8th, 2002. Check out the video to learn more about some of the shows and the programs you’ll be able to enjoy with LCC Connect.

