Jackson Bed Bath & Beyond store on list of closures

37 of the 200 stores will close in the coming weeks.
(WTOK)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Bed Bath & Beyond is revealing the location of 37 of the 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks.

According to CNN, one of those stores includes the Bed Bath & Beyond in Jackson at The Jackson Crossing Mall.

The stores are easy to identify because they are currently having liquidation sales.

Across the country, New York is losing seven locations and California is losing six. All of the affected stores will be closed by the end of February.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

