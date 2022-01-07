Investigation concludes in Delhi Township mobile home park fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The investigation into the cause of the Delhi Township fire on Tuesday afternoon has ended. The fire destroyed a mobile home and sent two residents to the hospital.

Due to the thick smoke and other dangerous conditions in the area, the mobile home park was closed to traffic on Tuesday afternoon while emergency crews fought the blaze. The Delhi Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Windsor Township Fire Department were all at the scene. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit, which was heavily damaged.

Now, Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball said that the damage to the home was so severe that they are unable to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities said two people were hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the fire. A woman has since been released, but a man has been transferred to a burn unit with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

