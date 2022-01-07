Advertisement

GM unveils new Chevy Silverado EV

The truck will go into production in the spring of 2023.
2024 Silverado EV RST
2024 Silverado EV RST(GM DESIGN | General Motors)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors has unveiled the new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.

Despite the name, the battery-electric pickup truck is an entirely different vehicle than the popular gas-powered Silverado pickup. It has a distinct design and major features not found on the internal combustion models.

GM says the truck will go into production in the spring of 2023.

According to GM, some versions of the Silverado EV will be able to go up to 400 miles with fully charged batteries. That’s 100 miles further than the maximum range of the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.

2024 Silverado EV RST
2024 Silverado EV RST(General Motors)

