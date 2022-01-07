Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating allegations of sexual abuse against former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

According to the Associated Press, a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police. The complaint came from a 26-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was 14 or 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield taught at.

The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.

Chatfield’s attorney released the following statement Friday afternoon:

Mr. Chatfield is innocent of the false rape claims made against him. He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped. Their affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults. Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims.

Jamie White, the attorney for the alleged victim, refutes Chatfield’s attorney’s claims and released the following statement:

There is nothing consensual about luring a teenage girl to your home to babysit your children for the purpose of taking advantage of her sexually on countless occasions. He manipulated her through the church and took advantage of her during a time when she was particularly vulnerable as a result of family issues she was experiencing as a child. There is nothing consensual about assaulting a young woman in a closet on her wedding night. The former speakers behavior has been reprehensible and I am confident he will be held accountable for his actions.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

