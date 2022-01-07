Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating allegations of sexual abuse against former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
According to the Associated Press, a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police. The complaint came from a 26-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was 14 or 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield taught at.
The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.
Chatfield’s attorney released the following statement Friday afternoon:
Jamie White, the attorney for the alleged victim, refutes Chatfield’s attorney’s claims and released the following statement:
The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.
