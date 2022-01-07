Advertisement

Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating allegations of sexual abuse against former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

According to the Associated Press, a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police. The complaint came from a 26-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was 14 or 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield taught at.

The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.

Chatfield’s attorney released the following statement Friday afternoon:

Jamie White, the attorney for the alleged victim, refutes Chatfield’s attorney’s claims and released the following statement:

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

