Covid Issues For Skater Liu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two-time champion Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19. The positive test came less than a day after she finished third in the short program to put herself in position to make the Olympic team. The 16-year-old Liu is at least the fourth competitor to test positive for the virus in the run-up and during nationals. Liu is planning to petition U.S. Figure Skating for one of the spots on the Olympic team based on her overall body of work.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.