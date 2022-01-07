Advertisement

Covid Issues For The Mavericks

Jason Kidd, left, speaks as presenter Gary Payton, right, laughs during induction ceremonies...
Jason Kidd, left, speaks as presenter Gary Payton, right, laughs during induction ceremonies into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks will be without coach Jason Kidd tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks announced Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will be acting head coach. Dallas currently is fifth in the Western Conference and has won four straight. The Mavericks are scheduled to host Chicago on Sunday night before hitting the road for a two-game swing. The last few weeks in the NBA have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks. Eleven games have been postponed, and now 13 head coaches, countless other staffers and about one-third of the league’s referees have been sidelined by virus issues.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen
Lansing School District returning to in-person learning
Hospital generic COVID
Beaumont: Health care is at a breaking point
A school hallway
Lawsuit filed to block Michigan schools from going virtual
Ingham County Animal Control wants to remind you to take care of your dogs in this dangerous...
Ingham County reminds pet owners of winter rules

Latest News

Covid Issues For Skater Liu
Liu Out of Figure Skating Championships
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Jackson Will Miss Final Ravens’ Game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets together with Houston Texans...
Cardinals Get Key Player Back
(Source: Pixabay)
Oakland Hills Lands Two Women’s Tournaments