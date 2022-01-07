Covid Issues For The Mavericks

UNDATED (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks will be without coach Jason Kidd tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks announced Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will be acting head coach. Dallas currently is fifth in the Western Conference and has won four straight. The Mavericks are scheduled to host Chicago on Sunday night before hitting the road for a two-game swing. The last few weeks in the NBA have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks. Eleven games have been postponed, and now 13 head coaches, countless other staffers and about one-third of the league’s referees have been sidelined by virus issues.

