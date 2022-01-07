Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Record shattered as Michigan reports 40,692 new cases, 259 deaths over past 2 days

State confirmed 1,284,015 total recoveries
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has continued into 2022 with another record-breaking daily case count. The state health department reported Friday 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 259 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged 20,346 cases daily during that span, a new record high, beating Wednesday’s daily average of 13,673.

The deaths announced Friday includes 136 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has continued to increase, averaging between 55,000 across the state in the last week. The positivity rate continued to spike, with the state now at 35.33%, the highest it’s been since April 2020.

As of Friday, 63.8% of all Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Jan. 7, there are 486 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed omicron casesConfirmed COVID-related deaths
Ingham County39,7414580
Jackson County27,2561436
Clinton County10,4811157
Eaton County16,8040312
Shiawassee County11,0931180
Hillsdale County7,5860169
Ionia County12,3550141

