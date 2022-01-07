Coronavirus Report: Record shattered as Michigan reports 40,692 new cases, 259 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has continued into 2022 with another record-breaking daily case count. The state health department reported Friday 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 259 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

The state averaged 20,346 cases daily during that span, a new record high, beating Wednesday’s daily average of 13,673.

The deaths announced Friday includes 136 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has continued to increase, averaging between 55,000 across the state in the last week. The positivity rate continued to spike, with the state now at 35.33%, the highest it’s been since April 2020.

As of Friday, 63.8% of all Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Jan. 7, there are 486 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed omicron cases Confirmed COVID-related deaths Ingham County 39,741 4 580 Jackson County 27,256 1 436 Clinton County 10,481 1 157 Eaton County 16,804 0 312 Shiawassee County 11,093 1 180 Hillsdale County 7,586 0 169 Ionia County 12,355 0 141

