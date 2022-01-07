Advertisement

Cardinals Get Key Player Back

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets together with Houston Texans...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets together with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99), and his brothers Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44), and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. The Steelers won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have announced that three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, leaving open the possibility that he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs. The Cardinals made the move today and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility to try and be ready for the playoffs.

