Buy and sell agreement tips from Modern Woodmen of America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had the chance to talk with Ed Arthur, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen of America, about buy/sell agreements with partners of a business. There can be many questions when it comes to buy/sell agreements. For instance, when there is more than one business owner and one of the partners passes away, is there a way to ensure that this doesn’t jeopardize the business?

Check out the video to learn more in this Financial Friday update with Modern Woodmen of America.

