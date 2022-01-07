Advertisement

Buy and sell agreement tips from Modern Woodmen of America

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had the chance to talk with Ed Arthur, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen of America, about buy/sell agreements with partners of a business. There can be many questions when it comes to buy/sell agreements. For instance, when there is more than one business owner and one of the partners passes away, is there a way to ensure that this doesn’t jeopardize the business?

Check out the video to learn more in this Financial Friday update with Modern Woodmen of America.

