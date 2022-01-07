Advertisement

Brandon Betz resigning from Lansing City Council

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandon Betz, Councilperson for Lansing’s First Ward, has submitted his resignation.

The move comes nearly a year after the public learned about a controversial conversation he had with a community activist, Mike Lynn, in which Betz cursed at and taunted Lynn.

Background: Mayor Schor addresses comments made by Councilman Betz

The leaked argument resulted in calls for his resignation by many in the area. Mayor Andy Schor released a statement condemning Betz’s statements, but stressed that City Council was a separate and equal power that he could not interfere with.

At their Feb. 8 meeting following the leaked comments, Lansing’s City Council did take some action. Councilman Betz was censured formally, and stripped of his committee assignments. Still, Councilman Betz could not be removed simply; He would have to resign or miss 60 consecutive days without notice -- essentially vacating his position.

Now, Councilperson Betz has submitted that resignation.

The Council is expected to formally accept the resignation Monday night. Per city charter, they will then determine who fills Betz’s seat for the remaining two years of the term.

Members of the public can interview for the job, with more details likely to come out when the resignation is accepted.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen
Lansing School District returning to in-person learning
Hospital generic COVID
Beaumont: Health care is at a breaking point
A school hallway
Lawsuit filed to block Michigan schools from going virtual
Ingham County Animal Control wants to remind you to take care of your dogs in this dangerous...
Ingham County reminds pet owners of winter rules

Latest News

Lansing City Council member Brandon Betz resigns
Clinton County surveying high-speed internet needs
Jackson teacher prepares students for the work force
Clinton County surveying high-speed internet needs