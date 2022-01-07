Brandon Betz resigning from Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandon Betz, Councilperson for Lansing’s First Ward, has submitted his resignation.

The move comes nearly a year after the public learned about a controversial conversation he had with a community activist, Mike Lynn, in which Betz cursed at and taunted Lynn.

Background: Mayor Schor addresses comments made by Councilman Betz

The leaked argument resulted in calls for his resignation by many in the area. Mayor Andy Schor released a statement condemning Betz’s statements, but stressed that City Council was a separate and equal power that he could not interfere with.

At their Feb. 8 meeting following the leaked comments, Lansing’s City Council did take some action. Councilman Betz was censured formally, and stripped of his committee assignments. Still, Councilman Betz could not be removed simply; He would have to resign or miss 60 consecutive days without notice -- essentially vacating his position.

Now, Councilperson Betz has submitted that resignation.

It is a tradition for many around this time to reflect on the past year and to re-evaluate different aspects of our lives, such as relationships and careers. This last year has brought growth and realization in both my personal life and career. I have had a major change of heart toward many causes I supported during my campaign. I decided last year to continue my tenure through the rest of the year to honor my commitment to my ward. I have come to the realization that I need to focus on my personal relationships and health. As such, this email serves as my resignation from the office of City Councilperson in the First Ward in the City of Lansing. I believe that this Council is set for the future with the election of President Hussain and Vice President Wood. I truly believe in the strength of my colleagues to push this city forward. I am grateful to my colleagues for all of the lessons and coaching they have given me over the past two years.

The Council is expected to formally accept the resignation Monday night. Per city charter, they will then determine who fills Betz’s seat for the remaining two years of the term.

Members of the public can interview for the job, with more details likely to come out when the resignation is accepted.

