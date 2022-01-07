Brandon Betz resigning from Lansing City Council
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandon Betz, Councilperson for Lansing’s First Ward, has submitted his resignation.
The move comes nearly a year after the public learned about a controversial conversation he had with a community activist, Mike Lynn, in which Betz cursed at and taunted Lynn.
Background: Mayor Schor addresses comments made by Councilman Betz
The leaked argument resulted in calls for his resignation by many in the area. Mayor Andy Schor released a statement condemning Betz’s statements, but stressed that City Council was a separate and equal power that he could not interfere with.
At their Feb. 8 meeting following the leaked comments, Lansing’s City Council did take some action. Councilman Betz was censured formally, and stripped of his committee assignments. Still, Councilman Betz could not be removed simply; He would have to resign or miss 60 consecutive days without notice -- essentially vacating his position.
Now, Councilperson Betz has submitted that resignation.
The Council is expected to formally accept the resignation Monday night. Per city charter, they will then determine who fills Betz’s seat for the remaining two years of the term.
Members of the public can interview for the job, with more details likely to come out when the resignation is accepted.
