American Red Cross seeks phlebotomists in Lansing, Adrian, Jackson

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross is hiring for a mobile phlebotomist team to assist with blood drives across Mid-Michigan.

No experience is required and training is paid.

The American Red Cross offers health and dental benefits, 401K and paid time off.

A hiring event will take place Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at 1800 East Grand River Avenue in Lansing.

For more information, or to apply, visit the official American Red Cross website here.

