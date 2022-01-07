Alleged Oxford shooter waives right to preliminary hearing, case headed straight to trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a Friday morning court hearing, alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary exam. The case will now go straight to trial.

Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult in the murders of four classmates at the northern Oakland County high school.

Tate, Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling were shot when Crumbley opened fire on Nov. 30. Seven other people at the school were wounded.

Crumbley is charged with:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case now moves to Oakland County Circuit Court. A hearing on bond will be scheduled in a few weeks.

Ethan’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are set to appear in court later Friday. They are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are seeking a lowered bond, from $500,000 each to $100,000 each.

Prosecutors say they will continue to fight that request, citing the two pose a significant flight risk.

