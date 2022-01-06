USPS leader asks for delay of vaccine mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The deputy postmaster general is asking for a temporary delay for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for post staff across the country.

The mandate requires United States Postal Service workers to either be vaccinated or get a weekly test.

In a 14-page letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino says the mandate will likely cause many postal employees to quit or be fired.

Tulino suggests that with current supply chain and staffing issues, the country cannot afford more potential setbacks to the mail delivery system. He requested a 120-day extension of the deadlines to comply with the mandate.

The mandate is set to take effect on Jan. 10, but OSHA officials have said the agency would not issue citations for violations until Feb. 9.

The full letter from Tulino can be read below.

