Advertisement

USPS leader asks for delay of vaccine mandate

The mandate requires United States Postal Service workers to either be vaccinated or get a weekly test.
The mandate requires United States Postal Service workers to either be vaccinated or get a...
The mandate requires United States Postal Service workers to either be vaccinated or get a weekly test.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The deputy postmaster general is asking for a temporary delay for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for post staff across the country.

The mandate requires United States Postal Service workers to either be vaccinated or get a weekly test.

In a 14-page letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino says the mandate will likely cause many postal employees to quit or be fired.

Tulino suggests that with current supply chain and staffing issues, the country cannot afford more potential setbacks to the mail delivery system. He requested a 120-day extension of the deadlines to comply with the mandate.

The mandate is set to take effect on Jan. 10, but OSHA officials have said the agency would not issue citations for violations until Feb. 9.

The full letter from Tulino can be read below.

Read more:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Cruiser
Missing 10-year-old girl found, Lansing police say
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Father David Hudgins
Mid-Michigan community mourns loss of religious leader killed in collision on US-127
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition

Latest News

U of M provost defends plans for in-person learning
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Oxford High School students learn return date
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 6, 2022: What you need in your emergency kit, the long search for COVID tests, Michigan’s hospitals strained
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/6/22