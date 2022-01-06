U of M provost defends plans for in-person learning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan is defending its decision to have classes in-person to start the semester.

More than a thousand faculty members signed a letter saying they plan to teach virtually for at least two weeks.

However, U of M’s provost, Susan Collins, says a high vaccination rate and booster requirement make the classrooms safe. She also says going remote for two weeks would be arbitrary, with no guarantee things will be better after that.

Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Oakland, and Wayne State University are all starting their upcoming semesters online.

The full message from Collins can be read HERE.

MORE:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.