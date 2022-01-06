Advertisement

U of M provost defends plans for in-person learning

More than a thousand faculty members signed a letter saying they plan to teach virtually for at least two weeks.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan is defending its decision to have classes in-person to start the semester.

More than a thousand faculty members signed a letter saying they plan to teach virtually for at least two weeks.

However, U of M’s provost, Susan Collins, says a high vaccination rate and booster requirement make the classrooms safe. She also says going remote for two weeks would be arbitrary, with no guarantee things will be better after that.

Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Oakland, and Wayne State University are all starting their upcoming semesters online.

The full message from Collins can be read HERE.

MORE:

