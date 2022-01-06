Oxford High School students learn return date

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - It’s going to be almost three more weeks before Oxford High School students are back in the building.

Superintendent Tim Throne released his tentative plan Wednesday, 36 days after a 15-year-old student opened fire, killing four students and wounding seven.

It calls for high schoolers to continue to share the middle school building starting Monday and running through Jan. 21 and return to the high school on Jan. 24.

The superintendent says renovations following the deadly shooting will be done the week before that. He would not say what specific renovations, just that workers will repair the damage done during the shooting.

The district will hold open houses for families before the return of students.

The accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley, is charged with terrorism resulting in death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His parents, Jennifer and James Crumble, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

