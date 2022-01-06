Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: Oxford High School plans for students’ return, Beaumont Health sees 40% rise in COVID patients, UM provost defends in-person education

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief will go live at 3:45 p.m. It can be watched in the video player above.

Oxford High School students learn return date

It’s going to be almost three more weeks before Oxford High School students are back in the building.

Beaumont Health care is at a breaking point

Beaumont Health, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, is reporting a staggering 40% increase in COVID-19 patients over the past week.

U of M provost defends plans for in-person learning

The University of Michigan is defending its decision to have classes in-person to start the semester.

Ingham County reminds pet owners of winter rules

Ingham County Animal Control wants to remind you to take care of your dogs in this dangerous weather.

2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Two tickets sold in Wisconsin and California matched the winning Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday night, Powerball announced.

See more: Morning Stories -- Jan. 6, 2022: What you need in your emergency kit, the long search for COVID tests, Michigan’s hospitals strained

