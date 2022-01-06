Advertisement

NCAA Updates Covid Protocols

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) drives around Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny, right,...
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) drives around Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA has updated its pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to reflect the latest CDC guidelines. The biggest recommendation is a booster for those who are beyond two months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five months of receiving the Pfizer or six months of receiving the Moderna vaccine. For those athletes and staff, a booster shot is required to be considered fully vaccinated. The NCAA also says five days of quarantine are suggested after a positive test instead of 10 days. That matches recent federal guidance from the CDC.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police Cruiser
Missing 10-year-old girl found, Lansing police say
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Father David Hudgins
Mid-Michigan community mourns loss of religious leader killed in collision on US-127
Michigan State Police K9 'Chief'
Michigan State Police K9 tracks man for nearly 4 miles after fleeing traffic stop

Latest News

The puck bounces off the post behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland,...
Could Rask Return to Bruins?
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Fields Likely to Miss Bears’ Final Game
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Henderson Returning to MSU
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football...
Bucs Officially Cut Ties With Brown