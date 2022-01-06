NCAA Updates Covid Protocols

UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA has updated its pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to reflect the latest CDC guidelines. The biggest recommendation is a booster for those who are beyond two months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five months of receiving the Pfizer or six months of receiving the Moderna vaccine. For those athletes and staff, a booster shot is required to be considered fully vaccinated. The NCAA also says five days of quarantine are suggested after a positive test instead of 10 days. That matches recent federal guidance from the CDC.

