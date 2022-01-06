Morning Stories -- Jan. 6, 2022: What you need in your emergency kit, the long search for COVID tests, Michigan’s hospitals strained

Stay safe on Michigan’s snowy roads -- What should be in your vehicle’s emergency kit

Just a couple of days after a snowstorm stranded drivers on I-95 in Virginia, officials are urging people to be prepared in case they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Michigan State University hosts first home game under new COVID policy

Fans lined up in the cold Wednesday outside the Breslin Center for Michigan State University’s first home game since the university instituted a vaccine policy for on-campus events.

Michiganders waiting longer, paying more for COVID tests

Your Health: Futuristic AI could prevent dementia, other diseases

It’s the medical prognosis no one wants to hear. When their daughter was in a coma, two parents were told to pull the plug by one doctor. They sought a second opinion.

‘We are very concerned’ -- COVID puts strain on Michigan hospitals

The number of healthcare workers testing positive for COVID in Mid-Michigan is going up, putting another strain on the system.

Boy Scouts to pick up Christmas Trees in Jackson, Summit Township as part of fundraiser

Christmas is over and that means its time to get rid of the tree. Fortunately, the Boy Scouts of Troop 424 are happy to help.

Michigan State Police K9 tracks man for nearly 4 miles after fleeing traffic stop

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Northern Michigan after a police dog tracked him down.

