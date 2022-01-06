Michigan State freshman already making a name for himself on the ice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University hockey has a player whose impact is already being felt in his first year on the team.

David Gucciardi may have come all the way from Toronto to join the Spartan hockey program, but he’s already feeling at home with his team in East Lansing.

“Coming into a new place, it’s always nice to be welcomed and they kind of set the boundaries of how things work, and you just kind of try and do those to the best of your ability and just kind of follow along as a freshman,” Gucciardi said.

But following along isn’t what Gucciardi does best. In fact, he’s making a name for himself. He was this past week’s Big Ten First Star of the Week for his performance in the Great Lakes Invitational Games. He had three goals total, one of which even caught the attention of ESPN.

“You know, you always grew up watching the highlights and stuff,” he said. “To see myself in there, that was really cool.”

With two games like that under his belt, the Spartans’ future on the ice seems to be in good shape.

“A lot of it comes with opportunity which I’m really grateful for,” Gucciardi said. “It does mean a lot to be able to help my team win. It’s one week and I want to really continue that, so I think I just got to continue working hard in practice and stuff and continue learning.”

Gucciardi and the Spartans play their next game at home against Minnesota this weekend.

