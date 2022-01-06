Michigan lawmakers split on Capitol security

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many state lawmakers compared the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 to a protest at Michigan’s state capitol. Some even called it a dry run.

The Michigan Capitol Commission banned open carry guns on January 11, 2021, but Representative Julie Brixie, (D) Meridian Township, said she’d like to see more done.

“People just don’t feel safe anymore,” said Rep. Brixie.

Brixie introduced bills in the legislature that would ban all guns from Capitol grounds

“We had to cancel session numerous times last year because we knew protesters were going to be bringing the big guns around the Capitol,” she said.

Those bills haven’t gone anywhere and the Republican-controlled legislature.

Representative Sarah Lightner, (R) Springport, said she has never felt unsafe in the Capitol. She thinks the sergeant of arms for both chambers is enough.

“They will walk us out. It’s not democrat or republican. male or female, it doesn’t matter,” said Rep. Lightner.

She said she’s not sure the Capitol is safer with the open carry ban, but does understand why some people might feel safer with it in place.

“When people chose to open carry, it just causes more concern and alarms more people,” said Lightner.

Guns are banned from other state office buildings not controlled by the legislature.

More: One year later, Michigan senators reflect on U.S Capitol riot

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.