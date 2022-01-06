Advertisement

Learn more about “A Day of Celebration” airing later this month on WILX

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Be sure to tune in to WILX on Monday, January 17th, at 7 pm to see the special, “A Day of Celebration” presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan. This year’s program speakers will feature the members of the “Little Rock Nine” of Little Rock, Arkansas.

You’ll also be able to see some local talent on the show including the Music of the Dream Orchestra, Angela Davis will be performing the national anthem and more.

Learn more by clicking here and check out the videos to get a preview of “A Day of Celebration”.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

