Lansing School District returning to in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is going back to in-person learning next week. Students have been taking class online this week as a precaution during the omicron surge, but they will be back in the classroom on Monday.

Virtual learning is an idea many districts have been toying with because of rising COVID-19 infections.

Gabrielle Lawrence is President of the Lansing School Board. She explained why the district took the precautionary week online.

“We know that, statewide, there’s a huge shortage teacher shortage anyway,” Lawrence said. “So, when you pair that with a pandemic when staff’s getting sick, too; That really was kind of a recipe for disaster. We needed [to] give staff time to make sure they’re healthy and they’re able to be back with our kids.”

What do you think? Should classes be online or is it safe to return to in-person learning?

