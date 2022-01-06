Ingham County reminds pet owners of winter rules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control wants to remind you to take care of your dogs in this dangerous weather.

If you keep them outside, there are some rules you must follow:

Make sure pets have enough drinkable water. Check to make sure it’s not frozen.

Make sure their outdoor shelter is the right size for them, and has a roof and dry bedding, like straw. If you need a doghouse or straw, call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter - they offer it for free.



“We actually give out straw for people who don’t have it,” says Dan Verhougstraete, Deputy Director of Ingham County Animal Control. “Officers carry it in their truck to provide it to people so they can use it for the welfare of their animals during this cold time.”

If you tether your dog, the line should be three times the length of their body.

No pet should be left out in below-freezing temperatures for too long. Just like people, dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.

Anyone who doesn’t follow these rules could face criminal neglect charges.

For more information, be sure to check out the Ingham County Animal Control page.

