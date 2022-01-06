Advertisement

Henderson Returning to MSU

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson tweeted Thursday he will return to the Spartans’ team this fall. It will be his fifth season. Henderson is a team captain and was named third team all Big Ten despite the MSU pass defense ending the season ranked the lowest of the NCAA division one schools.

