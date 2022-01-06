Henderson Returning to MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson tweeted Thursday he will return to the Spartans’ team this fall. It will be his fifth season. Henderson is a team captain and was named third team all Big Ten despite the MSU pass defense ending the season ranked the lowest of the NCAA division one schools.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.