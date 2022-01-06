Advertisement

Could Rask Return to Bruins?

The puck bounces off the post behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland,...
The puck bounces off the post behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland, and Zdeno Chara, right, of Slovakia, during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (KY3)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask (TOO’-kah rask) is getting closer to returning to the Boston Bruins after signing a professional tryout agreement with Providence of the American Hockey League. Rask is currently a free agent, but he has spent 14 seasons with the Bruins and is the franchise leader in wins. He is coming back from offseason labrum surgery on his hip. The 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner has been working out at the Bruins’ training facility for more than two months. He says he expects to play two games in Providence before working out a deal to join the Bruins.

