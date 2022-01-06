Check out this UFO-related Studio 10 Tidbit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On this day in 1969, future U.S. President Jimmy Carter reportedly saw a UFO according to trivia.com.

“It was the darndest thing I’ve ever seen, “said Carter, “It was big, it was very bright, it changed colors and it was about the size of the moon and we watched it for ten minutes, but none of us could figure out what it was.”

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

