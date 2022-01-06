Advertisement

Check out this UFO-related Studio 10 Tidbit

By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On this day in 1969, future U.S. President Jimmy Carter reportedly saw a UFO according to trivia.com.

“It was the darndest thing I’ve ever seen, “said Carter, “It was big, it was very bright, it changed colors and it was about the size of the moon and we watched it for ten minutes, but none of us could figure out what it was.”

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Cruiser
Missing 10-year-old girl found, Lansing police say
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Father David Hudgins
Mid-Michigan community mourns loss of religious leader killed in collision on US-127
Michigan State Police K9 'Chief'
Michigan State Police K9 tracks man for nearly 4 miles after fleeing traffic stop

Latest News

vcbxvcxbcvb
Ceramics Craft
sadasdasd
MLK Live Jackson National
dsfdsfsd
Studio 10 Tidbit
dsfdsfsd
MLK Live Little Rock Nine Anniversary
dsfsdfsd
MLK Live A Day of Celebration Preview