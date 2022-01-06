Bucs Officially Cut Ties With Brown

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially severed ties with Antonio Brown. The team says it has terminated the contract of the mercurial receiver who claimed he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. The Bucs announced the move today, one day after Brown broke his silence on a bizarre exit from last Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets. Brown removed his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves, then left the field after a sideline exchange with coach Bruce Arians, who said afterward that that Brown was no longer part of the team.

