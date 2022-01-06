Beaumont: Health care is at a breaking point

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Beaumont Health, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, is reporting a staggering 40% increase in COVID-19 patients over the past week.

A press release issued on Thursday, Beaumont stated the omicron variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the community.

“The omicron variant is one of the most contagious viruses we have seen in our lifetime,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology, said. “It’s more important than ever for the community to help contain the spread of this illness. Our health care systems are overwhelmed.”

Across eight of it’s hospitals, the system is currently treating more than 750 COVID-19 patients. Of those admitted with COVID-19, 62% are unvaccinated.

Additionally, the system says more than 430 employees are out with COVID-19 symptoms.

Like many other health systems across the state - and the country - Beaumont’s leadership has requested that each hospital strongly consider reducing elective surgical procedures, outpatient imaging and testing.

“By limiting elective medical care, the health system will be able to dedicate more staff to caring for patients that require care in the hospital. This includes COVID patients, trauma, oncology and acute medical issues,” Beaumont said in the press release.

Dr. Gilpin also stressed that the vaccine is still working and remains effective, particularly to help prevent COVID from progressing to more serious or even fatal consequences. However, he also added that more people need to get booster shots. Right now, only 8% of patients in the hospital have received a booster shot. That percentage is low, Dr. Gilpin said, because booster shots are helping to keep people out of the hospital.

“If you have ignored our pleas for help before, now is the time to take action. We need everyone’s help to get through this fourth surge. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Get boosted.”

Department of Defense team extends stay at Beaumont, Dearborn

To assist Beaumont staff during this continued fourth surge, the U.S. Department of Defense medical team will now be spending an additional 30 days at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. The original 30-day medical mission was scheduled to end on Jan. 2, but due to the current ongoing surge, the mission was extended to help patients across Southeast Michigan.

“They’ve done phenomenal work alongside our amazing staff at Dearborn,” Beaumont, Dearborn Chief Operating Officer Tom Lanni said. “We were able to open additional beds in critical care, and our patients and staff have truly benefited from the expertise the DOD team has brought to our hospital. We feel fortunate to be able to work with DOD team members for an additional month.”

