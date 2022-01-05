Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire has broken out at a mobile home community Tuesday afternoon in the area just west of Holt and Aurelis roads.

Due to the thick smoke and other dangerous conditions in the area, the mobile home park was closed to traffic. The Delhi Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Windsor Township Fire Department were all at the scene. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit, which was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Two people were hospitalized in serious condition.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2022. (Bronwyn Moisan)

