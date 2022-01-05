Advertisement

United Way of Jackson County rolls out new grants to help communities

United Way
United Way(KEYC News Now)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - United Way has a new grant process in Jackson County.

The program will help create better access to funding for all those grassroots groups, no matter how big or small. According to United Way’s community solutions director, Bethany Stutzman, these groups played a big role in serving Jackson County throughout the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, if we hadn’t had these grassroots organizations doing that work, delivering those basic needs items to peoples doors, we would not have had the cleaning supplies, masks and the food really getting out to those people who are most in need,” Stutzman said.

Eligible grassroots groups typically have some or all of these characteristics:

  • Have a specific connection to a neighborhood, local institution or rural community.
  • Have few or no paid staff.
  • Have little or no budget or a steady source of income.
  • Focus on one or only a few specific needs.
  • Focus on people, neighborhoods or populations that historically have had challenges accessing resources, particularly people of color or other identity, and families or children in poverty.
  • May not have 501(c)3 nonprofit status, or only recently secured that status.

More information can be found on United Way of Jackson County’s official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition
Lansing Police Cruiser
Missing 10-year-old girl found, Lansing police say
Mikey Farias, 10, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a...
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children

Latest News

Home COVID test
Michiganders waiting longer, paying more for COVID tests
Michiganders waiting longer, paying more for COVID tests
MSU hosts first home game under new COVID policy
COVID-19
‘We are very concerned’ -- COVID puts strain on Michigan hospitals
Model of a human brain
Your Health: Futuristic AI could prevent dementia, other diseases