United Way of Jackson County rolls out new grants to help communities

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - United Way has a new grant process in Jackson County.

The program will help create better access to funding for all those grassroots groups, no matter how big or small. According to United Way’s community solutions director, Bethany Stutzman, these groups played a big role in serving Jackson County throughout the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, if we hadn’t had these grassroots organizations doing that work, delivering those basic needs items to peoples doors, we would not have had the cleaning supplies, masks and the food really getting out to those people who are most in need,” Stutzman said.

Eligible grassroots groups typically have some or all of these characteristics:

Have a specific connection to a neighborhood, local institution or rural community.

Have few or no paid staff.

Have little or no budget or a steady source of income.

Focus on one or only a few specific needs.

Focus on people, neighborhoods or populations that historically have had challenges accessing resources, particularly people of color or other identity, and families or children in poverty.

May not have 501(c)3 nonprofit status, or only recently secured that status.

More information can be found on United Way of Jackson County’s official website here.

