Titans Hope to Have Henry Back Soon

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Peterson to help replace injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window for Derrick Henry to start practicing. Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday a decision was expected by mid-week on Henry’s status. The Titans announced before today’s practice that Henry had been activated. Henry broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards when he was put on injured reserve. He still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

