Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro cancels Carnival parades because of COVID-19 surge

A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not...
A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not be on tap this year, once again canceled due to COVID-19.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rio de Janeiro has canceled its world-famous Carnival street parades due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Tuesday during a YouTube livestream.

“We had a meeting today with the people from the ‘blocos’ (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street Carnival, which didn’t take place in 2021, cannot happen this year due to the epidemiological data that we have,” Paes said.

“It would be very difficult to organize a street carnival,” Paes said.

The Sapucaí Carnival – the parade performed by Rio’s samba schools, which people watch from the stands of the Marques de Sapucaí Sambadrome stadium – would still take place in accordance with health protocols, he added.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 18,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old priest killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says
MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
Multiple departments were on the scene of a fire in a Delhi Township neighborhood on Jan. 4,...
Victims of Delhi Township mobile home park fire in serious condition
Mikey Farias, 10, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a...
Expert explains why omicron is worse for children
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
An image is shown of a suspect sought for allegedly placing pipe bombs in Washington on Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot suspects still sought by the FBI a year later
Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery...
Ford beats out Tesla as top performing car stock of 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol Police: No threat expected on insurrection anniversary
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of...
Nearly 1,000 sexual abuse survivors have 30 days to sue U of M