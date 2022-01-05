Advertisement

President Biden set to speak on insurrection, Sec. Benson weighs in

Thursday marks one year since the riots at the US Capitol.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol complex as Congress voted to certify the results of the 2020 election. The rioters said the election was corrupt and stolen from the former president.

The White House says President Joe Biden will speak during Thursday’s events to recognize the insurrection.

“He will also mark that day to commemorate the heroes of January 6th,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “Especially the brave men and women of law enforcement who fought to uphold the constitution and protect the capitol and the lives of the people who were there. because of their efforts, our democracy withstood and attack from a mob.”

More than 700 people have been charged for their roles in the riots.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also spoke out ahead of the anniversary.

“It is sad because these are people who -- those attacking democracy are those responding to lies, falsehoods, deceit, misinformation for months, for years,” Benson said. “It’s this cycle that really won’t end until there is accountability for the leaders who are lying to individuals about our election realities, our election procedures.”

Several people from Michigan have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots and one of them is from Lansing.

