Now Desk News Brief: Ford beats Tesla as top performing car stock, abuse survivors face deadline for UM litigation, today is a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief will go live at 3:45 p.m. It can be watched in the video player above.

Ford beats out Tesla as top performing car stock of 2021

Company shares rose by nearly 140% last year. This not only beat out Tesla but also Ford’s larger crosstown rival General Motors as well.

Nearly 1,000 sexual abuse survivors have 30 days to sue U of M

Around 1,000 sexual assault victims of the late University of Michigan sports doctor, Robert Anderson, now have 30 days to sue the university for damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

East Lansing Public Library reducing capacity limits

With the omicron variant rapidly spreading, many organizations are starting to impose new capacity limits. This includes the East Lansing Public Library.

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 27,346 new cases, 277 deaths over past 2 days

Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has continued into 2022 with another record-breaking daily case count. The state health department reported Wednesday 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 deaths linked to the virus over the past two days.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day

A strong storm system over the northern Great Lakes will bring gusty winds, some snow and colder air to Mid-Michigan. The combination of snow, winds and falling temperatures may cause dangerous road conditions today into tonight. The possibility of poor travel conditions across the area today prompted our First Alert Weather Day.

See more: Morning Stories -- Jan. 5, 2022: Community mourns victim of fatal crash, Lansing schools not allowing fans at events, Jayden Reed staying at MSU

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.