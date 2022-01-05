Advertisement

New store in Lansing Mall offers everything for free

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cardboard Prophets is expanding their Diaper Bank location in the Lansing Mall into the ‘Fretail Store”

At the Fretail Store, everything is free.

Mike Karl, the founder of Cardboard Prophets hopes it can be a place for people in need to have a normal shopping experience.

You can donate to the store by dropping off gently used clothing during store hours.

